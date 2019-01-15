× Parkway West students struck during car crash near school

BALLWIN, Mo. – Two Parkway West students were struck by a vehicle near the High School.

Chesterfield police said the girls were struck while walking on Clayton Road. A vehicle involved in an accident near the school veered off and hit the students. The accident happened 150 feet west of the entrance to the high school.

The girls were rushed to a local hospital and listed in serious but stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are not known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.