Saint Louis downs Fordham 63-60 behind Goodwin’s 20 points

NEW YORK (AP) _ Jordan Goodwin scored 20 points, made six assists and grabbed nine rebounds and Saint Louis held off Fordham 63-60 on Tuesday night to win its fifth straight.

Javon Bess hit three 3s for 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Billikens (13-4, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), who never trailed i building a 34-32 halftime lead.

Fordham tied it three times in the second half before Antwon Portley made back-to-back 3s to cap a 10-0 run for a 57-52 lead with 4:19 left. Tramaine Isabell Jr.’s 3 and Goodwin’s free throw put the Billikens back on top 61-58, but Jalen Cobb’s jumper made it a one-point game with 50 seconds to go. Fred Thatch Jr. made two free throws and Fordham missed two 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

Both teams shot 39 percent, but Saint Louis outrebounded Fordham 42-29.

Cobb scored 12 points, Portley added 11 and Erten Gazi had 10 for Fordham (9-8, 0-4).