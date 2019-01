× Southbound I-55 shutdown for person struck in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are on the scene of a person struck in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Bates Street in south city. The accident happened at 9:25 pm on Tuesday night.

All southbound lanes have been closed, and authorities don’t expect the scene to be cleared for at least an hour.

Motorist should avoid the area and exit before Bates Street.