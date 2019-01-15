Spirit of St. Louis: Volunteers helping to collect last minute donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUS - Time is running out, there are only 3 days left to donate your $10 to FOX 2's Spirit of St. Louis charities for a chance to win a car, truck or SUV courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

Joe Bestgen CEO of Marygrove, joined FOX 2 call center to discuss the types of programs Marygrove offers and to what age groups.

For over 165 years, Marygrove has been helping youth affected by abuse, neglect or other trauma, move towards a stable and healthy future through quality treatment and support.

The deadline is Friday, January 18 at 4:59 p.m., or call 1-800-782-2222 phones lines are open until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

