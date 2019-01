Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You have just delivered your bundle of joy and are ready to head home. But do you think about a library card?

St. Louis County Library director Kristen Sorth joined FOX 2 to talk about the importance of reading early on and the Born To Read program. Last year the program delivered more than 12,000 bags and library cards to new parents.

The Born To Read program is now expanding to include Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Born To Read

314-994-3300

www.Slcl.Org/born-to-read