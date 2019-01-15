Van removed from pond days after driver plunges into it during storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - A tow truck removed a van from a Maryland Heights pond five days after the driver plunged into the pond during a winter storm. The driver and a passenger were rescued by firefighters on Friday.

The Maryland Heights Fire Department went back to the scene on Tuesday to be on standby in case they were needed while the tow truck removed the van from the icy cold water. Firefighters also geared up in thermally protected, watertight suits to assist in attaching a tow line to the van to remove it.

They said the victims were rescued from the roof of the van on Friday. Thankfully, the water was not deep enough to fully submerge the van so they sat on the roof and waited for help. Firefighters said the two were starting to get hypothermia but were rescued within minutes.