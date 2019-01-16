× Alabama keeps Mizzou Winless in SEC play

Alabama came into Mizzou Arena on Wednesday night and handed the Tigers their third straight Southeastern Conference loss, with a 70-60 win.

Avery Johnson, Jr. the Crimson Tide’s coach’s son was the leading scorer with 14 points. Donta Hall also scored in double figures for Alabama with 12.

Missouri had two players score 13 points apiece, Mark Smith (Edwardsville) and Javon Pickett (Belleville East), both metro east area players.

Alabama grabbed the lead in the first half at 18-16 and never trailed again in the contest. The closest the Tigers could get in the second half was 55-50.

Mizzou falls to 9-6 overall and 0-3 in SEC play. Alabama improves to 11-5 overall and 2-2 in league play.