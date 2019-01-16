× Ayo Leads Illini to First Big Ten Win

Illinois freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu scored a game high 23 points in leading the Illini to a 95-68 win over Minnesota on Wednesday night in Champaign, IL.

The Illini captured their first Big Ten Conference win in a big way, thanks to Dosunmu and fellow freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The big man scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. he dominated the paint all game long . Dosunmu was up and down the court all evening scoring and dishing out alley-oop passes.

The victory breaks a five game losing streak for Illinois. They had not won a game since December 15, a 73-55 win over East Tennessee State. The victory also ended the Illini’s Big Ten Conference losing streak at five. Illinois now stands at 5-12 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play.