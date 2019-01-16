Charity events from heatupstlouis.org

Posted 9:30 am, January 16, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Denise Liebel, the president-elect of the heatupstlouis.org board visited the Fox 2 studios to highlight the organization's charity event this week. Enter for a chance to win a car or SUV through the Spirit of St. Louis campaign. Donations will be collected until Friday at 5 PM.

For more information about Heat Up St. Louis visit heatupstlouis.org.