Winter Weather Advisory extended, freezing drizzle, fog to affect commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Waking up with clouds, fog, and again some patchy drizzle Wednesday morning with a few spots of freezing drizzle northwest of St. Louis.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday night. It has been expanded and extended until noon Wednesday due to freezing drizzle and additional ice accumulation. Roads may have developed icy patches, so slow down and use caution while driving.

Expect the cloudy skies to hang around today with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid or upper 30s. A weak weather system will zip across the region late Wednesday and Thursday bringing a light icy mix north of I-70 from about midnight through 3:00 a.m. before changing to rain as temperatures warm overnight above freezing.

We've got drizzle across much of the area this morning with dense fog in central MO. Meanwhile, areas along and north of I-70 are near or below freezing, where we may see a glaze of ice on untreated and elevated surfaces. Be careful if heading out! #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/ZnYdBZT1jM — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 16, 2019