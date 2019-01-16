Everything you need to know about the lunar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Department of Conservation dropped by Fox 2 this morning to remind everyone of the lunar eclipse and "super moon" on Sunday night. They explained what we are expecting to see throughout the night.

The eclipse will begin at 9:40 p.m. By 10:45 p.m., a "blood moon" will occur making the moon completely red. The eclipse is expected to end at 12:50 a.m.

The Department of Conservation suggests using binoculars and telescopes and going to a conservation area to watch the eclipse if you can.

The next lunar eclipse will not occur until May 21, 2019.