× Festus man convicted of child pornography charges

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury convicted a Festus man on multiple child pornography charges, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said Wednesday.

According to prosecutors, an undercover St. Louis County detective engaged in peer-to-peer contact with Jerris Blanks back in 2011. Blanks was found to have more than 500 pornographic images of minors on his computer and another 60 images on a CD. In 2015, a separate investigation found Blanks had additional illicit images of minor children.

Blanks, 39, was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 16.

Possessing child porn carries a prison sentence up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine. Each count of receipt of child porn carries a sentence between 5 and 20 years and a fine of $250,000.