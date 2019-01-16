× Gov. Mike Parson delivers Missouri State of the State Address

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing a funding increase for public K-12 schools while seeking to hold core funding flat for public colleges and universities.

The budget outlined Wednesday by Parson includes a $61 million increase in basic funding for public schools. That would supply the full $3.55 billion called for under state law. School transportation also would get more money.

Parson’s budget chief said he is proposing to keep funding for higher education institutions at the same level as this year.

The nearly $29.8 billion operating budget also includes a 3 percent pay raise for state employees that would start in January 2020. Certain employees would get an additional pay raise to try to bring their salaries up to marketplace standards.

The budget would leave unspent about $117 million.

___

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing to close a state prison as part of a plan to give pay raises to prison guards.

The budget outlined Wednesday by Parson would shut down Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron. Prisoners and staff would be transferred to the Western Missouri Correctional Center, which is also located in Cameron.

Department of Corrections officials said the consolidation is made possible because the number of prisoners in Missouri has been declining since September 2017. Meanwhile, Missouri has experienced a staffing shortage in some prisons.

State budget officials said consolidation is expected to save $15 million, part of which would go toward pay raises for Department of Corrections personnel.

The crossroads prison was the site of a riot last year that led to an extended lockdown.

___

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing a new grant program to help adults get the degrees they need for high-demand jobs.

In his budget and State of the State address Wednesday, Parson proposed to spend $22 million on a program that his higher education department said could serve 16,000 people annually.

The grants would cover up to four semesters of tuition for adults over age 25 with a household adjusted gross incomes of less than $80,000.

The grants could only be used for those pursuing degrees in “high-need” skill areas. Those specific areas have yet to be outlined.

The Republican governor also wants to provide $16 million to colleges and universities to develop and expand employer-driven training programs.

___

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is proposing to borrow $351 million to repair 250 bridges around the state and free up money for more road repairs.

The bridge bonding program is part of Parson’s budget outlined Wednesday in his first State of the State address.

The plan comes after voters last November defeated a proposed 10-cents-a-gallon gas tax increase to fund roads and bridges.

Parson is proposing to pay off the bonds with general revenues over 15 years. All the bridges already are in the state’s five-year construction program. That means the bonds would free up existing highway funds to be used for other projects.

The Republican governor also is proposing to use $50 million in state funds for a cost-share program for local road projects that would provide economic benefits.

You can read the State of the State in its entirety below: