× Hazelwood man accused of child enticement, police suspect additional victims exist

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Hazelwood man for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual acts with a 5-year-old.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, an undercover detective made contact online with Raymond Nugen.

Nugen reached out to the detective, whom he believed to be the mother a 5-year-old, and inquired about bringing the child to a hotel room for sex.

Police said Nugen told the undercover detective that he wanted to commit sex acts on the child and then informed the detective he brought candy with him to the hotel room.

Nugen, 39, was charged with one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

Investigators suspect there are additional victims of unreported crimes involving Nugen going back as far as the mid-1990s, involving children under 7 years of age.

If you have any information on the case or believe that you or a loved one was a victim, you’re asked to contact the county’s Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.