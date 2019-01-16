× I-70 eastbound temporarily closed at Bryan Rd. due to fuel spill

O’FALLON, Mo. – Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at Bryan Road late Wednesday morning following a fuel spill involving a tractor trailer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to open one lane for traffic while MoDOT cleared the roadway. Once the fuel is removed, the interstate will be reopened to traffic.

It’s unclear what caused the fuel spill.

