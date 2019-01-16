× Imperial woman accused of leaving body at her mother’s house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – An Imperial, Missouri woman faces charges of abandoning a corpse after knowingly moving and deserting a body last year.

According to the Jefferson City Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Alexanderia Stokes found Justin Davis dead in the early morning hours of January 20, 2018 and moved the corpse to her mother’s house.

Stokes told authorities she decided to move Davis’ body to shield her son from seeing the corpse.

Officers arrived at Stokes’ mother’s house at 10:44 a.m. Upon looking through her phone, police found that Stokes made several calls after finding Davis’ body—including a call to the police to ask about handling warrants—but she made no attempt to contact law enforcement or report the location of the body.

Police were only notified of the incident after receiving a call from Stokes’ mother.

According to prosecutors, Stokes and Davis were living together when he was found dead.

Davis’ cause of death was not disclosed.