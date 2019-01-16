Man pleads guilty to credit card thefts at Plaza Frontenac

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, MO - A man has pleaded guilty to stealing credit and debit cards from people at a local movie theater and using the cards to purchase electronics. According to court documents, Alfred Ford Junior, 30, pleaded guilty to fraud charges among others on Wednesday. Zakia Johnson is also charged in the case.

According to court documents, the suspects used the credit and debit cards at Walmart stores in our area. The thefts took place between May of 2017 and January of 2018. The total value lost is more than $36,000. According to court documents, the suspects purchased laptops, cell phones, phone plans, iPad, gaming systems and more. The cards were stolen from people at the Plaza Frontenac Cinema.

Ford is due back in court for his sentencing on April 17th. Court documents said he will be required to pay restitution to his victims.