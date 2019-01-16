× Police pursuit ends in Ferguson; two people in custody, police looking for third suspect

FERGUSON, Mo. – St. Louis County police appeared in a Ferguson neighborhood Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit came to an end there.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were conducting an investigation at 55 Wayside around 12:05 p.m. when the suspect struck a police car with their vehicle and then sped away.

Officers launched a pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle through Ferguson. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Airport Road and N. Harvey Avenue.

Two people were taken into custody. Police are looking for a third suspect, McGuire said.

