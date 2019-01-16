Second person killed in crash on dangerous Kansas City road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A second person has died from injuries suffered in a crash on a northern Kansas City road that has been the site of dozens of wrecks.

The Kansas City Star reports police announced Tuesday that 53-year-old Omer Hamsic had died. He had been hospitalized in serious condition since the Jan. 7 crash. Police say he was behind the wheel of a sport utility when he lost control, sideswiping a van. Police say he then went off the road, striking several trees and overturning. A 4-year-old also was killed. Police haven't identified the child.

Records show there have been nearly 50 traffic wrecks on the 1,000-foot stretch of road where the crash occurred. Residents have been petitioning Kansas City's Public Improvements Advisory Committee for funds to make the roadway safer.