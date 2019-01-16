× St. Louis man sentenced on carjacking, firearm charges

ST. LOUIS – A 22-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday for a July 2017 armed carjacking in downtown St. Louis.

According to the office of US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen, Joseph Dixon Jr. pleaded guilty on October 4, 2018 on counts of carjacking and possession of a firearm during a crime.

The carjacking occurred July 3, 2017 in the 2400 block of 13th Street. The victim had parked his 2016 Dodge Charger and just exited the vehicle when Dixon approached him with a pistol and demanded the keys.

The victim handed over his keys and Dixon drove off. The victim also noticed a Kia Soul driving away from the scene of the crime.

The Dodge Charger was recovered in the beginning of August.

Investigators apprehended Dixon in May 2018. He allegedly confessed to driving the Kia Soul to the scene of the crime with another individual and then using that person’s gun to steal the Charger.

Dixon was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison.