ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Three Kings Public House owner Derek Deaver visited Fox 2 to promote their USA Today 2019 Best Reader's Choice Travel Awards "Best Airport Bar" nomination.

The bar opened its airport location in June, and they are currently working on the launch of a new menu.

You can vote daily through January 28 for Best Airport Bar and all the categories included in the awards. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 27.

Visit 10best.com to vote.