Woman struck, killed near Missouri Bottom Road

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Hazelwood Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the intersection of Missouri Bottom Road and Phantom Drive just after 6:00 a.m.
According to the Hazelwood Police Department, the woman was struck and taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
FOX 2's Nissan Rouge Runner was at the scene shortly after the woman was struck and saw crime scene tape in the area along with several Hazelwood police officers.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The victim's identity has not been released yet.