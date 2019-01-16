× Women accused of lacing recovery home manager’s mac and cheese with heroin

PORT HURON, Mich. – Two residents of a Michigan recovery home allegedly used heroin to poison a manager at the facility.

On Sunday, police arrested Shanna Marie Kota, 40, and Sarah Elaine Prange, 22, who each face a 15-year felony poisoning charge, according to the WDIV.

Port Huron women arrested for poisoning recovery house manager with heroin in mac n' cheese https://t.co/xOneWDsUvP — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) January 15, 2019

The 38-year-old victim told investigators the women didn’t want her to work at the Port Huron home any longer, and had heard rumors the pair had laced her macaroni and cheese with the drug on Friday. She said she remembered it tasting strange and had thrown it in the trash.

The manager received treatment at McLaren Port Huron Hospital where tests found evidence of poisoning, according to the Times Herald.

Kota and Prange, who are due back in court Jan. 29, are being held on a $100,000 bond.