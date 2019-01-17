× Arrest made in murder of De Soto man

DE SOTO, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis arrested a 22-year-old in connection with the murder of a 61-year-old De Soto man.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Gary Higginbotham, deputies were called to the home of Randy Sitze in the 100 block of West Lakeview Drive on January 11 around 7:15 p.m.

Sitze was found dead in the basement of the home with signs of injury.

The Major Case Squad was activated to assist with the investigation.

On January 16, authorities arrested Andrew Britton for the murder.

Britton was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.