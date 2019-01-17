× Backes Lead Bruins to 5-2 Win over Blues

Former Blues captain David Backes scored the tying goal of the game and sparked the Bruins to a 5-2 win over his former team on Thursday night in Boston.

After falling behind 1-0, the Blues scored two straight goals in the second period by Ryan O’Reilly and Carl Gunnarsson to take a 2-1 lead. But Backes, the former Blues leader, deflected in a shot on the power play to tie the contest. The Bruins would add three more goals including the game winner on a third period breakaway by Chris Wagner to give them the lead for good at 3-2.

Blues goalie Jake Allen made several big saves to keep his club in the game, but ended up surrendering four goals on 26 shots to take the loss. The Blues four game road trip comes to an end with a record of 2-1-1.

St. Louis returns home to the Enterprise Center on Saturday night, January 19. They will host the Ottawa Senators at 6:00 PM.