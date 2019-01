Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES - Groundbreaking of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway House took place Thursday.

FOX 2’s Kathrine Hessle was live in St. Charles, alongside several volunteer contractors and St. Jude representatives, who did the honors of breaking the ground for the house.

This is the 10th annual St. Jude Giveaway.

Tickets go on sale later this year for $100 each. All proceeds go directly to St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital.