Fire crews battle 2-Alarm warehouse fire in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Extra firefighters were called Thursday morning to help fight a warehouse fire just west of downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Fast-moving flames tore through both floors of a two-story building which is believed to be vacant.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.