How much should a stay-at-home parent make? $162,000 a year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Spending time with your children is priceless, but sometimes it’s really hard work. What if stay-at-home parents got paid for all they do? Salary.com released the 2018 estimated worth of a parent’s work. According to the report they should make $162,000 a year.

The report compares the work of parents to so-called “similar jobs” such as event planner, nurse, accountant, and teacher.

Stay-at-home parents received a hypothetical raise this year because the amount of work has gone up. Most stay at home parents work about 96 hours per week.