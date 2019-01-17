× Lindenwood weightlifter charged with sodomy in campus dorm

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a freshman at Lindenwood University for allegedly sexually abusing someone in a campus dorm.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors said 18-year-old Blace M. Eckols performed or attempted to perform several sex acts on a male victim in a room in the Flowers Hall dormitory on the university’s St. Charles campus.

Investigators said Eckols believed his victim was “out cold” as he pulled the victim’s pants down. The male victim was incapacitated at the time due to alcohol.

The victim woke during the attack but could not move or speak due to his level of intoxication.

Eckols was charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy. His bail was set at $50,000. A relative later posted his bail.

Jeffrey Goldfarb, Eckols’ defense attorney, said there are two sides to every story and that the night’s events did not unfold the way prosecutors claim. However, Goldfarb said he could not elaborate on Eckols’ side of the story.

Eckols is mentioned in the university’s online publications as a weightlifter and was among several who qualified last fall for a national competition.