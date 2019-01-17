Man, 39 arrested for child enticement, police looking for more victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Hazelwood man is charged with child enticement.

St. Louis County Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Raymond Nugen for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual acts with a five-year-old.

Investigators say that Nugen made contact with a woman online thinking that she was the mother of a five-year-old; that person was actually an undercover detective.

Nugen then inquired about bringing the child to a motel room for sex and went as far as even reserving that hotel room and bringing candy for the child.

St. Louis County Police set up a sting operation at the Super 8 on St. Charles Rock Road and arrested Nugen when he arrived.

Nugen admitted to police that there were several other victims.

Investigators believe some of the assaults date back to the mid-1990s. Many of the victims could be adults now.

Police are encouraging you or anyone you may know who may be a victim to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (314) 355-1200.