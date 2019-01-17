Metro’s Most Wanted: The hunt for an identity thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Maryland Heights police detectives are looking for a suspect who stole a man’s identity and opened multiple credit cards in his name.

Detective Sergeant Richard White said in December a resident started receiving statements for credit cards that he didn’t open.

Hundreds of dollars had been spent at Kohl's and Home Depot. The victim also got a notice about a bad check from Dobbs for new tires that he did not purchase.

The resident realized his identity had been stolen. He contacted his bank then police.

Police tracked down surveillance video from the dates and times the credit cards were opened. Each time the same person was seen on camera.

The victim told police that he has no idea how that man got all of his personal information.

The Maryland Heights Police Department is offering a free fraud prevention seminar on January 29.

CrimeStoppers is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case.

You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are anonymous and they are asking for your help because someone knows something.