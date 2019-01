× Money Saver – Kohl’s apparel deals !

ST. LOUIS – It’s a clothing clearance sale going on right now at Kohl’s online.

Get between 80 and 90-percent off apparel for men, women, juniors, and kids.

You’ll find styles for winter and spring and summer.

With prices, this low, shop early for best selection!

Shipping is free with a purchase of $75 dollars or more.

Grab this deal here: