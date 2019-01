Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Do you know someone 50-years-old or older who is using their life experience to help others? If so, celebrate their good deeds by nominating them for the AARP Purpose Prize. It recognizes those who are creating new ways to solve tough social problems. Nominations are free, open to the public, and due by March 31st.

Nominate someone for the prize here.