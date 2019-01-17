× Pool at Arnold Rec Center closes after possible Legionnaire’s disease contamination

ARNOLD, Mo. – The City of Arnold closed the indoor swimming pool at the Arnold Recreation Center after reports indicated a second person was diagnosed with Legionnaire’s Disease after visiting the facility.

According to Dave Crutchley, deputy director of the parks and recreation department in Arnold, the report indicated that the individual had been at the rec center within the last few weeks.

The Jefferson County Health Department is attempting to verify the report.

The indoor pool was closed early on January 17.

All swim classes, aqua aerobics classes, private lessons, and open swim are canceled, and the pool will remain closed until further notice.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people typically cannot spread Legionnaires’ disease to one another, although it does occur on rare occasion.

People contract the illness by breathing in small water droplets containing the Legionella bacterium. Legionella grows and spreads in building water systems such as:

Showerheads and sink faucets

Cooling towers (structures that contain water and a fan as part of centralized air-cooling systems for building or industrial processes)

Hot tubs that aren’t drained after each use

Decorative fountains and water features

Hot water tanks and heaters

Large plumbing systems

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease are similar to pneumonia: coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches, as well as nausea and diarrhea.