Several inches of snow in this weekend’s forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — What is the forecast for the snowstorm this weekend? Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that rain will roll into the area late Friday night. There should be a brief period of a winter mix before changing to snow early Saturday morning.

Snow will continue through much of the day Saturday, ending by evening with falling temperatures and gusty winds. Several inches of snow remain possible for the area. There are still a lot of questions with this system, and timing of the changeover from rain to snow is critical and can make a big difference in accumulations.

The accumulation forecast for St. Louis is 2 to 4 inches. Higher amounts will be possible, especially to the northwest where rain changes to snow earlier. To the southeast, amounts will be lower where temperatures are warmer and the change from rain to snow happens later on Saturday.

The snow that falls will be whipped about by gusty winds as temperatures fall into the 20's.

