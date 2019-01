Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis' own Kennedy Holmes joined FOX2 studios Thursday morning to discuss life after " The Voice" and what's next to come.

The talented 14-year-old was the youngest contestant on the season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice” and came in fourth place.

Before " The Voice" she was no stranger to performing. She has sung the national anthem at St. Louis Cardinals games and even performed several times at The Muny.