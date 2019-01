× Woman injured in rollover crash on I-70 near the Earth City Expressway

ST. LOUIS – A woman is injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday that smashed a guard rail.

The incident happened on I-70 westbound near the Earth City Expressway around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, she tried to avoid hitting a truck parked on the side of the road but overcorrected.

Her car crashed into a guard rail and flipped over.

The driver of the truck was arrested on an unrelated charge.