Adam Wainwright hosts fundraiser to help sex trafficking survivors

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Hundreds of people came out to a fundraiser put on by St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his non-profit Big League Impact on Friday night. The money raised will support local charities and help victims of sex trafficking.

The 'Waino's World Sing-Off' raised money for Crisis Aid, it's a charity that provides a safe home for more than 175 sex trafficking survivors. In addition, The Safe Home will also benefit from the fundraiser.

Crisis Aid also partners with local law enforcement to fight sex trafficking and support survivors. Inside the St. Louis County Police Department headquarters in Clayton, there is a new place where people trying to escape sex trafficking can get help.

If you would like to donate, visit crisisaid.org/usrefuge or text 314-582-0432.