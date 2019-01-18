× Delicious homemade Gluten Free Meatloaf

ST. LOUIS – Meatloaf doesn’t have to be tasteless and dry.

Olde Town Spice Shoppe joined the 9 AM Show in the FOX 2 kitchen for some flavorful, moist, and delicious Gluten Free Meatloaf.

INGREDIENTS

– 5 cups popped popcorn

– 1 1/4 pounds extra lean ground beef or turkey

– 1/4 cup 2% milk

– 1 egg

– 2 tbl Meatloaf Seasoning, Olde Town Spice Shoppe

– 1/4 cup chili sauce or ketchup

DIRECTIONS

– Preheat oven to 350º F.

– Spray an 8×4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; set aside.

– Process popcorn in a blender or food processor until finely ground; pour into a large bowl. (You can crush by hand if needed. Place popcorn in a zip bag and use jar/rolling pin or something heavy to crush and break up the kernels)

-Add remaining ingredients except chili sauce/ketchup.

– Mix until thoroughly blended.

– Press meat mixture into pan; spread chili sauce over top.

– Bake for 1 hour, or until cooked through.

– Allow to cool 15 minutes before slicing.

Olde Town Spice Shoppe

334 S. Main St.

St Charles

(636) 916-3600

OldTownSpices.com