Delicious homemade Gluten Free Meatloaf
ST. LOUIS – Meatloaf doesn’t have to be tasteless and dry.
Olde Town Spice Shoppe joined the 9 AM Show in the FOX 2 kitchen for some flavorful, moist, and delicious Gluten Free Meatloaf.
INGREDIENTS
– 5 cups popped popcorn
– 1 1/4 pounds extra lean ground beef or turkey
– 1/4 cup 2% milk
– 1 egg
– 2 tbl Meatloaf Seasoning, Olde Town Spice Shoppe
– 1/4 cup chili sauce or ketchup
DIRECTIONS
– Preheat oven to 350º F.
– Spray an 8×4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; set aside.
– Process popcorn in a blender or food processor until finely ground; pour into a large bowl. (You can crush by hand if needed. Place popcorn in a zip bag and use jar/rolling pin or something heavy to crush and break up the kernels)
-Add remaining ingredients except chili sauce/ketchup.
– Mix until thoroughly blended.
– Press meat mixture into pan; spread chili sauce over top.
– Bake for 1 hour, or until cooked through.
– Allow to cool 15 minutes before slicing.
Olde Town Spice Shoppe
334 S. Main St.
St Charles
(636) 916-3600
OldTownSpices.com