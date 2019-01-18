Despite snowy forecast, Alton Restaurant Week moves ahead as scheduled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. – As the snow and ice make their way towards St. Louis metro area, it could put a damper on some weekend plans. But for the time being, Alton Restaurant Week plans to go on as scheduled.

Twenty-four locally owned restaurants are participating. They’re offering lunch and dinner specials. It generally draws a pretty big crowd but with more snow and ice headed our way, many are preparing to plow.

Alton’s Restaurant Week runs through the January 27. With the rain that’s expected Friday night, some communities said they don’t plan on pretreating the roads.