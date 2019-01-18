× Foundation Fighting Blindness annual ‘Dining in the Dark’ to benefit sight-saving research

ST. LOUIS – They’ll be dining in the dark Friday, January 18 at the Ritz Carlton in Clayton. The non-profit, Foundation Fighting Blindness is holding its 10th Annual event to promote sight-saving research.

Guests are encouraged to eat their main course blindfolded to experience vision loss first hand. Purposely blocking out one sense to bring about greater understanding has been a mission of Dining in the Dark.

The group will honor Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak for his support and present their visionary award to Cardinals players Harrison Bader and Paul De Jong.