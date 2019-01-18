× Gunfire exchanged in Hazelwood East parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a shootout involving two vehicles at a north county high school Friday.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a county police spokesman, the shootout took place around 2:30 p.m. at Hazelwood East High School.

The two vehicles involved exchanged gunfire and then left the parking lot.

McGuire said one of the vehicles had been reported stolen earlier that morning from the Spanish Lake area. Police recovered the stolen vehicle soon after the shooting in the rear parking lot at Hazelwood East. The vehicle had crashed and its occupants had fled.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unknown if anybody in either vehicle is a student at the high school.