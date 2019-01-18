Louisville Sluggers at the Cardinals Winter Warmup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Few sounds excite a Cardinals fan more than the crack of a Louisville Slugger bat at Busch Stadium.

Generations of legends have swung Louisville Slugger bats: Honus Wagner, Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, and Ozzie Smith, just to name a few.

Doug Johnson could go on all day naming famous names. Doug is with the Louisville Slugger Museum & factory and he's here for this weekend's Cardinals care winter warmup downtown at the Hyatt Regency. Doug brought some legendary bats and the coveted Silver Slugger award.

Louisville Slugger Museum & factory

800 W. Main St.

Louisville, Ky

1-877-775-8443

http://www.Sluggermuseum.Com