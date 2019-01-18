Major Case Squad identifies person of interest in Overland murder case

OVERLAND, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has identified a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting near a fast food restaurant in Overland.

The shooting took place Monday, January 14 along the busy street of Page Boulevard near the McDonald’s Restaurant at Page and Ashby.

Police responded to the area around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim, identified as 18-year-old Justice Johnson. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators with the Overland Police Department and the Major Case Squad identified 18-year-old Tabyus Mace as a person of interest. Investigators said Mace was inside the Jeep Commander seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting.

Mace lives in Kirkwood and is believed to still be in the area, police said.

Anyone with information on Mace’s whereabouts is asked to call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.