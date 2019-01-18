× Man who said he killed activist found dead in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Authorities are investigating the death of a Missouri man who said on social media that he killed a community activist with a criminal record in self-defense.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Columbia police declined to say whether the death of 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell was a retaliation-killing for the death Ahmonta Harris. Officers found Gainwell dead early Thursday in northeast Columbia.

Gainwell identified himself on Facebook as the person who shot Harris on Nov. 24. Authorities said Harris had been attempting to rob a home when he was killed, an explanation that Harris’ family rejected. Gainwell said in the post to ‘”stop slandering” his name.

Harris had past convictions for assault and property damage. But Harris also frequented attended community meetings, where he urged youths to stay away from violence.