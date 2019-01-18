Mike Shannon announces ‘Red4Kids’ in honor of the late Red Schoendienst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It won't be long until Cardinal's nation will be back at Busch Stadium.

Legendary Cardinals Broadcaster Mike Shannon joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss all things baseball and his charitable endeavor called Red For Kids which honors the late Red Schoendienst.

Red For Kids in conjunction with the Homers For Health program will benefit Cardinal Glennon Children's medical center to help to provide world-class health care to more than 200,000 children regardless of their family's ability to pay.