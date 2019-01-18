MoDOT urging drivers to stay home Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to stay off the roads this weekend, to allow road crews to do their work.

MoDOT is concerned because, in addition to a forecast that calls for rain changing over to snow on Saturday, January 19 there is also the likelihood of bitter cold temperatures. We are told the ice-melting chemicals lose their effectiveness when temperatures dip below 25 degrees.

Winds gust and potential dry snow could cause drifting, while wind chills are expected in the single digits.

They are advising motorist to be prepared with a full tank of gas, blankets, warm clothes, snacks and water in your car.