× Money Saver – Yankee Candle Sale

ST. LOUIS – You can smell the savings in this deal.

Now through Monday, January 21, at Yankee Candle online get select large jar candles down from

$29.50 to $10.

You will need to enter a coupon code to get this discount.

Choose from 76 scents, other candles are six for $60 dollars.

Add $5.99 for shipping or it’s free on order more than $100.

COUPON CODE: 10large