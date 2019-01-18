× Person hospitalized after O’Fallon, Mo officer-involved shooting

O’FALLON, Mo. – A person was injured during an officer-involved shooting in O’Fallon, Missouri. Police say in a Facebook post that the shooting happened in the 1000 Block of Mission Hills Drive at around 11:45am.

The shooting victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. O’Fallon police say that no officers were injured during this incident. The extent of the shooting victim’s injuries are not known at this time.

The scene does not appear to be active. A nearby school is not on lockdown.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.