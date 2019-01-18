Pool closed at Arnold Recreation Center after two infected with Legionnaires’ disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. - An Indoor pool at the Arnold recreation center remains closed until further notice.

A second person who used the facility in the past few weeks has been diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease.

The Arnold City administrator says they first became aware of a possible legionnaires outbreak a week ago. A resident from St. Louis County has a confirmed case of legionnaires and through backtracking, health officials think it may be linked to the Arnold Rec Center Pool.

FOX 2 is told Thursday afternoon a parent contacted the rec center saying their child contracted legionnaires, officials are calling for state testing to determine the cause of the illness.

In the meantime, city leaders decided to keep the pool closed. The gym, fitness, and lounge areas in Arnold will remain open.

The most common way to get legionnaires is through is through and hailing water infected with the Legionella bacteria and you could develop flu-like symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people typically cannot spread Legionnaires' disease to one another, although it does occur on rare occasion.

People contract the illness by breathing in small water droplets containing the Legionella bacterium. Legionella grows and spreads in building water systems such as:

Showerheads and sink faucets

Cooling towers (structures that contain water and a fan as part of centralized air-cooling systems for building or industrial processes)

Hot tubs that aren’t drained after each use

Decorative fountains and water features

Hot water tanks and heaters

Large plumbing systems